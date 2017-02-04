Frozen Accounts: Fayose Decries EFCC’s Impunity, Says He Will Challenge It

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said he will challenge the impunity by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which is preventing him from further withdrawing money from his accounts in the Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank Plc.

The governor, who stated this on Friday night in Ado-Ekiti during a dinner with journalists in the state, said he was at the bank’s branch in Ado-Ekiti? earlier in the day and was prevented from withdrawing money from his account despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which threw out EFCC’s application for a Stay of Execution of its earlier judgment that his accounts be defrozen.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had last December gave a judgment ordering the EFCC to de-freeze ?Fayose’s accounts immediately.

Following the judgment, the governor went to the bank few days later and was able to withdraw some money from the account.

However, the anti-graft agency approached the same court to stay the execution of the judgment, but the court threw out the agency’s application.

Commenting on the development, Governor Fayose said when he got to the bank, the officials claimed they were acting based on an undated Notice of Appeal the agency claimed it filed.

“This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself and acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them,” he said.

On his recent election as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Fayose said he never lobbied for it.

“My colleagues, in their wisdom, unanimously elected me the chairman of the forum. By the grace of God, we are going to reposition our party. The Peoples Democratic Party is only a sleeping giant and when it wakes up, those mocking us now will quake. Charlatans who are one leg in one leg out and causing confusion in the party would have to decide where to belong,” he added.

While appreciating journalists for their support, he advised them not to allow themselves to be drawn into politics.

Doing so, he noted, would impugn on their integrity and make them inherit other people’s enemies.

Fayose also called on Nigerians to pray for their leaders and support them.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Laolu Omosilade, commended the governor for his support for the union and his developmental strides in the state.

He later presented a gift item to the governor on behalf of the union.