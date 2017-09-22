Reps Clear Air On NGO Controversial Bill, Says Churches, Mosques, Esusu, Market Women Associations Not Affected

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

House Of Representatives has cleared the air on a controversial Bill for an Act to regulate the operations of Non Governmental Oranisations (NGO’s) in Nigeria, a legislation which critics have since described as t?he latest among measures to constrain the civic space and destroy dissent.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Umar Jibril, in a statement, in Abuja on Friday, that the fraudulent activities of some of the NGOs and their excesses necessitated a law to put them in check, adding that ?recent developments had shown that some Nigerians had registered NGOs, solicited for funds and disappeared, while some NGOs had been used to fund the activities of terrorist and insurgents!?

He said many NGOs operating in Nigeria do not have definite reason for being in existence other than using their names to fleece international donor agencies of huge sums of money on behalf of Nigeria.

Jibril alleged that some of the NGO’s had even solicited funds on behalf of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the north-east and made away with all they got.

The lawmaker said some NGO’s with questionable backgrounds were fond of recruiting expatriates to help them run their activities in the country and perpetrating fraud and other abuses.

He noted that many of the NGO’s and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have shied away from reasons they were set up in which case, they are supposed to operate as voluntary organisations and registered to partner with the government, essentially to fill gaps between the government and the governed

Jibril added that the NGO’s are supposed to be partners in progress with the Government, whereas their failure to fulfill this role had necessitated the need to create a Commission through the bill to regulate their activities and whip them to line.?

According to the lawmaker, the NGOs Bill, therefore, is primarily to set up a commission to regulate their activities and provide a platform for robust relationships between them and the government for the interests of Nigerians.

In addition it is to ensure transparency and accountability in the ways and manners the NGOs collect moneies and use them for Nigerians.

He said the NGOs bill is not new or peculiar to Nigeria, adding that it exists in many countries particularly in the ECOWAS sub- region and all over Africa and other continents. ?

The house deputy minority leader explained further that Churches, Mosques, Esusu, Market Women Associations, Religious bodies and organizations are Not NGO and so would not be affected by the Bill if passed into law.

Critics of the legislation have raised concerns that the Bill comprises sections of extraordinarily bad drafting, jumbled thinking and un-concealed ill-will.

The proposed legislation provides that all NGOs must submit reports to the Board of their money, where they get it from and how much. Before an NGO spends any money received, it must secure the permission of the NGO Board. If it does not, it violates the law?

?Any violation of the Bill when passed into law is a crime punishable with up to 18 months in prison.

