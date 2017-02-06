Weather Report For Monday February 6th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be under the influence of dust haze conditions with visibility ranging from 2-5km in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36 oC and 13 – 22 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze is anticipated over this region with horizontal visibility range of 2 -5km during the forecast hours.

Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 37 oC and 20 – 22oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: This region expects partly cloudy morning with sunny and hazy conditions to prevail later in the day with chances of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal cities such as Lagos and Ijebu Ode during the afternoon/evening period. Day and night time temperatures.