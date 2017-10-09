1,000 Opposition Members From PDP, SDP,others Join APC In Oyo

Ahead 2019 general elections, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state Monday swelled its ranks as the party received over one thousand defectors from four major political parties to boost its electoral chances in the state.

The defectors, who were from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party and Labour Party (LP) were received at a rally held at Olupoyi Compound, Oja-Oba in Ibadan.

The defectors, who came into the party through Dr Azeez Adeduntan, the State Commissioner for Health were received by the State APC Executives led by its Secretary, Mr Mojeed Olaoya.

Olaoya, while receiving the defectors, congratulated them for their courage and determination to move into the progressive party under the leadership of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in the state.

“We welcome you into the APC. Our party is well structured with great vision. I hope you have all seen the performance of our government in the state and Nigeria.

“This party is built on a solid foundation that cherishes good governance and service to humanity. I hope you can see Ajimobi’s achievements spread across the state,’’he said.

He assured the defectors of equal opportunities in the party, saying the APC values every member of its party

Mr Aderemi Oni, the APC Chairman, Ibadan South-West Local Government, said that the people have tasted good governance under the APC and would never support the return of PDP at every tiers of government.

Oni likened the political scenario to that of a man, who inflicted injury on his people and the other, who was committed to healing the wound.

“The APC has been healing the wound inflicted on Nigerians by the PDP administration in its 16 years of administration,’’he said.

Messrs Tirimisiyu Adebayo and Abdulwasiu Okunola in their remarks commended Gov. Ajimobi for his tremendous achievements spread across the nooks and corners of the state.

They pledged their support for the party and their kinsman, Adeduntan, whom they believe would be a better successor to the governor in 2019.

Other speakers, Mojeed Ojo, Femi Alawaye and Sakiru Adekunle, on behalf of other defectors, said their decision was based on the reality that Ajimobi has performed very well.

They described their former parties as not organised and full of self-centered leaders, who do not care about the welfare of its people.

The defectors also described Adeduntan as a visionary man, saying he would be a worthy successor if given the chance.

Adeduntan in an interview with newsmen described himself as the best person to succeed Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in 2019, saying the state deserved nothing, but continuity.

The commissioner, who commended Ajimobi for his giant strides as the governor of the state, said the progress in Lagos State was as a result of continuity.

“Our governor has achieved what administrations under opposition parties could not achieve in 12 years in the state.

“Today’s event is to let the whole world know that the political structure of late Chief Lamidi Adedibu in Ile-Olupoyi has been absolved into the APC through me and the leadership of Ajimobi.

“Let me say frankly that there is no opposition party in Oja-Oba again. We, the people of Oja-Oba today have decided to follow the leadership of Ajimobi. We are totally for APC now,’’he said.

He stated that the APC was a party to beat in the state come 2019.