World Bank President Predicts 167 Million Children Living In Poverty By 2030

World Bank Group President, Mr. Jim Yong Kim has alerted that unless World leaders act decisively, 167 million children will be living in poverty by the year 2030

Kim who was speaking at the 2017 Annual meeting of the Plenary session warned that investments on human development would avert the pending disaster from happening saying “we desperately need these investments now, because we’re facing several human capital crises”.

Reeling out statistics to buttress his claim, Kim disclosed that, globally, 155 million children are stunted; 400 million people around the world lack access to essential health services; 100 million each year fall into poverty from catastrophic health expenditures and only one-third of the world’s poor are covered by social safety nets.

He said “we have to fundamentally change the way world invests in building human capital. Last week, I announced the Human Capital Project – an accelerated effort to help countries invest more – and more effectively – in their people.

“We looked at the 25 years between 1991 and 2016 – the difference in economic growth was 1.25 percent of GDP each year over 25 years. We need to do more work and more research, but this suggests that looking backwards, investments in human beings have had a huge impact on economic growth.

“And looking forward, surely investing in people will become more important in the increasingly digital economy of the future. Some studies estimate that as many as 65 percent of primary school children today will work in jobs or fields that don’t yet exist.

“We know that countries have had to make tough choices on how to spend scarce public funds. But we believe, and the evidence suggests, that the more – and more effectively – you invest in health, education, and social protection, the better you’ll do as an economy.

“This idea has been around for some time. But with better data; greater transparency in sharing that data; and new, more powerful analytic tools, we’re now understanding that the relationship between human capital and economic growth could be far more profound than we ever imagined”.

Kim said the World Bank was “trying to create conditions where heads of state and finance ministers cannot resist investing in their people. We’re trying to create an environment where investing in people is not only the moral thing to do, but in fact it’s something they absolutely must do – with great urgency to drive economic growth.

“This will be controversial. But I feel that we have a moral responsibility to reveal to our shareholders the powerful relationship between investing in people and economic growth. And more importantly, we’re ready to help every single country rapidly accelerate the quality and quantity of their investments in people”.

Kim however reminded participants that the Bank needed more resources to be able to fulfill its obligations to member countries and noted “with enormous development needs and rising aspirations , demand is overwhelming”.

He said “since the 2008 financial crisis, IBRD has almost doubled its lending portfolio. IFC grew its loan portfolio threefold, and its equity portfolio fivefold over the last 10 years.

“If we don’t enhance our financial capacity, IBRD would have to dramatically shrink its annual lending commitments by one third. IFC would have to cut back its investments in IDA countries and Fragile and Conflict-Affected States, as well as its equity investments, making the ability to create markets in the world’s most difficult settings unattainable.

“We have done a lot of good work with all of you. Many countries have evolved, progressed, and grown their way to new levels of development. We need to recognize that. And we need to open a dialogue with all of you, so that the resources of the World Bank Group keep getting channeled to where they make the most difference in achieving our twin goals.

“And with a capital increase, we can fulfill our commitment to having a financially strong World Bank Group that possesses the ability to provide finance at a level that will meet the aspirations of our client countries”.