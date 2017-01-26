2017 Budget: It Might End Up A Budget Of Stagnation – Akpabio

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has stated that the 2017 budget might end up as a Budget of stagnation rather than of growth.

He disclosed this during the continuation on the 2017 debate in the Red Chamber on Thursday, adding that there is likelihood that the Budget will threaten development, due to plans for local and foreign borrowing.

Akpabio also noted that the militancy challenge of the Niger Delta must be resolved to ensure Federal Government meets its targeted revenue projections.

He cautioned that “we will be digging a deeper hole in 2017 through the 2017 Budget to fill existing holes.”

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East, while speaking on the capital expenditure estimates for Defence, Agriculture, Health and Social Security, asserted that we should only borrow for developmental purposes and not for consumption.

Also, Senator Abdulahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West, warned that Nigeria should be prepared for any difference in policy of the United State of America due to the new administration in place.

He however commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for narrowing the gap between recurrent and capital expenditures.

Other lawmakers also spoke on the need Senator for critical infrastructure development, diversification and provisions for the North East in the 2017 Budget.