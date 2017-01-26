2017 Budget: It Might End Up A Budget Of Stagnation – Akpabio

2017 Budget: It Might End Up A Budget Of Stagnation – Akpabio
January 26 13:39 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has stated that the 2017 budget might end up as a Budget of stagnation rather than of growth.

He disclosed this during the continuation on the 2017 debate in the Red Chamber on Thursday, adding that there is likelihood that the Budget will threaten development, due to plans for local and foreign borrowing.

Akpabio also noted that the militancy challenge of the Niger Delta must be resolved to ensure Federal Government meets its targeted revenue projections.

He cautioned that “we will be digging a deeper hole in 2017 through the 2017 Budget to fill existing holes.”

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East, while speaking on the capital expenditure estimates for Defence, Agriculture, Health and Social Security, asserted that we should only borrow for developmental purposes and not for consumption.

Also, Senator Abdulahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West, warned that Nigeria should be prepared for any difference in policy of the United State of America due to the new administration in place.

He however commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for narrowing the gap between recurrent and capital expenditures.

Other lawmakers also spoke on the need Senator for critical infrastructure development, diversification and provisions for the North East in the 2017 Budget.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

OndoDecides: PDP’s Jegede Wins Polling Unit, Takes Early Lead In Akure

OndoDecides: PDP’s Jegede Wins Polling Unit, Takes Early Lead In Akure

Presidency: Rochas Promises Free Education If Elected

Presidency: Rochas Promises Free Education If Elected

Commonwealth Party Rises In Defence Of Melaye

Commonwealth Party Rises In Defence Of Melaye