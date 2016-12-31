2017: Uzodimma Urges Nigerians, Constituents To Be Steadfast

Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo West) has urged Nigerians, particularly the people of Imo West Senatorial District in Imo State not to despair in the face of the present economic challenges in the country but to remain steadfast and look forward to renewed hope in the New Year.

In a goodwill message for 2017, Uzodimma urged all Nigerians to imbibe the culture of love, peace and good neighbourliness as the cardinal principle of co-existence.

He noted that though “these are challenging and difficult times for most Nigerians, all hope is not lost and that is why we should usher in the New Year with renewed hope and vigour”.

According to him, Nigerians may not have accomplished all their expectations in the preceding year but the binding unity amongst them remains a cause for celebration.

Uzodimma urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, unity and prosperity of the country in the New Year as peace was needed in the country at the moment to overcome the country’s economic, social and political challenges. He enjoined Nigerians to work to reinforce the bonds of love and unity, which are needed for meaningful national development and global peace.

The Senator who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise & Tariff said it was only in an atmosphere of peace and love that Nigeria could achieve the desired greatness.

While appealing to Nigerians to use the New Year to offer special prayers for all those who have suffered and continued to suffer untold hardship, deprivation and death in the hands of insurgents, Uzodimma also called for prayers for the country’s gallant soldiers and security agents who remain at the forefront of the national effort to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

He called for tolerance and forgiveness among Nigerians as a panacea to the security threat in the country and urged them to renew their commitment to the service of God and humanity.

Regarding the activities of his Committee in the New Year, the Chairman assured Nigerians that the committee would ensure that all the agencies under its purview discharge their duties efficiently and effectively for the benefit of Nigerians and that the report of the review of the Nigerian Customs Act of 1958 which was held recently would be presented at plenary for debate in the New Year.

On the part of the people of Imo West Senatorial District, he said, “you remain worthy allies in my quest to give you qualitative and robust representation in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. I pledge to continuously remain loyal and committed to being your worthy representative in the National Assembly in order to bring the dividends of democracy to you and to take Ndi Orlu out of the woods.

“On behalf of my family, I express my immense indebtedness to you and urge you to remain steadfast and continue to support me in my quest for a better life for you all”.