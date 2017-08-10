2018 budget to be presented to NASS by October – Minister of Planning

The Federal Executive Council Thursday stepped up its preparation for the 2018 budget which is expected to be presented to the National Assembly by October this year when it held in Abuja.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo led members FEC alongside Permanent Secretaries and heads of ministries Departments and Agents for the retreat at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

The retreat was organised for the Implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth plan (ERGP) and the 2018 budget preparation process with the theme “Building Synergy For Effective ERPG Implementation”.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the ERGP in April with an expectation that it will bring the country out of economic recession.

The retreat came barely 24 hours the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Fiscal Strategy Paper.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma charged with the task of preparations of the budget had informed State House Correspondents at the post-FEC briefing on Wednesday that the MTEF targets an economic growth rate of 3.5 percent by 2018 and 4.5 percent by 2019 and seven percent by 2020.

Speaking on the essence of the retreat, Udoma said, “It was basically about the ERGP and preparations for the 2018 budget and linking the plan with the budget and we will be briefing cabinet members about the linkages between the plan and the budget.

“Basically we have to keep on reviewing at every stage, so this is review about where we are, what needs to be done and what steps we need to take in areas that we need to fast rack. We need to review what we are doing at the stage of implement. So this was the purpose of the meeting.”

On where the nation was after the review he said, “We are moving ahead in terms of the modalities that have been defined. This is not the time to actually say what stage and so on. We will be giving briefings and so on.”

On when the MTEFF will be sent to the National Assembly, he said, “National Assembly is on break so nearer the time they will resume in September but ours is to follow the fiscal responsibility acts which has some timelines and we are trying to keep strictly by those timelines.

“So the budget will get to the National Assembly by October that was our commitment. We will go all out to make that happen, we made a commitment that we will do that on our part and we intend to deliver on that commitment. This is a government that delivers on its promises.”