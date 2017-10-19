2018 Guber Poll: Oni Woos Ekiti Youths With Award Of Scholarship For 63 Indigenes

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni and an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has dangled scholarships awards to 63 Ekiti indigenes to study in Brazil, as part of campaign ploy against next year’s governorship election in the state.

Oni, who is currently the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, would however not agree the gesture was political insisting that education remains the passport for greater future of Nigerian youths.

He rather maintained that the programme is to put Ekiti Youths in the world map again, noting that, “What we are trying to do is to make an Ekiti person an international potential. This is not about politics, but by putting our children on the world map.

“No power, no conspiracy, and no amount of intimidation shall stop our resolve to better the lives of the youths. It’s a revolution that no one shall be able to stop or derail. We are determined and would not be deterred, this is a new social and economic order.”

The governorship hopeful explained that the programme was designed to put youths in the state into right pedestal in other for them to effectively manage their future and also contribute to build Ekiti of their dreams.

The beneficiaries, who were ages 18 and above were selected from an open screening across the 16 local Government areas of the state, by the Segun Oni’s Campaign Organization for entrepreneurs programme in one of the leading tertiary institutions in Brazil, South America.

Brazillian Consulate-General, Mrs Maria Figueiredo, who witnessed the inauguration explained that the progrmme would serve as an avenue to build mutual relationship between Nigeria and Brazil.

She urged the students not to see Portuguese language spoken in Brazil as an obstacle to their study, noting that the language was one of the foreign languages spoken widely in some part of African, which she said can be easily grasp by the students .

The Brazilian Consular-General assured the beneficiaries of every support within her capacity and charged them to focus more on the programme.

In her words, she said “l am very pleased to be here, you are our favorite, you can be assured of our cooperation with the Consular in Lagos.”