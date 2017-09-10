2018 Poll: Why I Am Confident Of My Deputy’s Victory – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said he is confident that his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, will emerge the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the eventual winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state because the whole project is a divine one.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday during a thanksgiving service held by Olusola-Eleka to mark his endorsement by various PDP stakeholders in the state for the election.

Governor Fayose said that people who can discern spiritual things would see that the emergence of Olusola-Eleka was divine and no project embarked upon by God fails.

“In the first instance, the emergence of Olusola-Eleka as my deputy was divine. He never lobbied to be one. He was just a lecturer in the university enjoying what he was doing. I proposed to have his father that I knew to be a politician as my deputy, but he emerged in a divine manner.

” We all say we are God’s people and I have earlier said I was relying on God to choose a successor for me and He has done that. I know it is a divine project and those who are doubting should wait as see in the end what it is going to be. Power comes from God and He gives willingly.

“Some say I am promoting my deputy, am not, but I am only doing the will of God. When we do His will there is no need to fear. We are going to that promised land. This is God’s project and it won’t fail,” he said.

On the conspiracy by some aspirants against Fayose and his deputy, the governor said such would fail woefully.

He added that he learnt that some were planning a meeting soon to strategize against him, Fayose noted that he could even allow them to hold such meeting at the Government House because he was sure God would throw a political bomb in their midst that would scatter them.

On the fear by some people that Olusola-Eleka does not have the same charisma like him, Governor Fayose opined that such fears were foolish and needless.

“I am not the creator of myself or anybody. God has created everybody in unique ways and what is the weakness of a person may the strength of another. It was not until Prophet Elijah departed that the power came upon Elisha and he started to shine. God also used Aaron to support and complement Moses and the same is happening here,” he stated.

Fayose urged aspirants still feeling aggrieved to calm down, saying there was no way all of them would be given a ticket meant for only one person.

“It is not every man that talks to a lady or wants to befriend a lady that the lady can marry or will eventually marry. We are one big family and others can serve in other capacities as well,” he said.

He, however, urged Olusola-Eleka to be prayerful and be wary of sycophants.

Speaking after the service, Olusola-Eleka appealed for cooperation and support from party members and leaders.

He said he was ready to work with everybody and reiterated his total support and loyalty to the government of the state.

He described Fayose as a worthy leader who means well for the people of the state.