2019: Buhari Has No Option, But Contest – Support Group

Ahead 2019 general elections and with no clear indication of President Muhammadu Buhari recontesting, the Buhari Support Group Friday declared that President Buhari has no option but to contest.

The Group led by Senate leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Abu Ibrahim told State House Correspondents after meeting with President Buhari that though the issue was not discussed with the President at the meeting, said it would encourage Buhari to contest.

Ibrahim said of why the group came to see the President said “Well, we came here as members of the national committee of the Buhari support group. This is an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that had worked for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to win the 2015 general election.

“We have been holding meetings, discussing the problems of this country, Nigeria. So, we thought it was high time we meet with the President to intimate him about the activities of the group. We discussed with him about the plans to improve the situation in Nigeria. Mr President was very pleased with our programs”.

Asked if the issue came up and Ibrahim said “Well, that didn’t come up actually. We only discussed the programs of the organization and problems of the group. But we didn’t go into the 2019 elections”.

Would you convince Buhari to contest, Ibrahim snapped “of course l will” and explained “because l believe in his philosophy and l believe he can solve the problems of this nation. He can ensure the Progress, stability and prosperity of this nation”.

Lawan, on his part said “Well, you know it is not enough to help in elections like most of us did. It important that we continue to support the President and his administration and as a group,, across the nation, this is what we will continue to do.

“We will continue to identify with and support all the programs that this administration has set forward. And l believe that we have every justification to be happy because, the President campaigned on three major pillars of anti- corruption, fighting the insecurity across the country and revitalizing the economy of Nigeria. It has been a very, very good journey so far and also believe that Mr. President and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019. What he has started, by the grace of God, he should be able to complete, up to 2023”.

Asked if Lawan believed there are areas needing attention by President Buhari before 2019, Lawan said in response “well, we have issues we think that the administration will be dealing with very successfully, now that we have economic recovery and growth plans which encapsulates everything we need to move Nigeria forward.

“Now that Nigerians have continued to show love for Mr. President, l believe that we are going to achieve those things that we set for ourselves at the moment. I also believe that the future is bright and by the grace of God, by 2019, we would have achieved so much in this administration and Mr. President will have no option but continue the good work he has started”.