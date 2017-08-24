2,332 Lagos Pilgrim Arrive Mecca For 2017 Hajj

Barely a week to the Muslim Eid-el-kabir, Lagos Pilgrims Welfare Board announced Thursday that a total of 2,332 pilgrims from the state have arrived Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the 2017 hajj.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Muftau Okoya disclosed this after the last batch of the pilgrims numbering 304 arrived the city on Wednesday from the city of Medina after completing Umurah rites.

Okoya made during a meeting with officials of the state in Mecca, said “A total of 2, 332 Pilgrims left the city of Medina after the necessary rites and finally arrived in Mecca.

“All pilgrims have been successfully accommodated in two different hotels with necessary welfare package and enlightenment programmes.”

Okoya confirmed that prompt and adequate medical attention was given to the pilgrims, while commending the medical team for “living up to expectations”.

He also commended the Accommodation Committee for ensuring that all pilgrims were properly accommodate.

The Saudi Arabian government has declared Thursday, August 31 as Arafat Day, and Friday, September 1 as Eid-ul- Kabir and the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar the Supreme leader in Nigeria had also confirmed the September 1st date.