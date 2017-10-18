467 Trainees Receive Starter Packs In Edo

No fewer than 467 trainees, who participated in the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) Phase 11 programme in Edo, were on Wednesday given starter packs.

The beneficiaries were trained by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), in collaboration with the Edo Government for about three months.

Addressing the NISDP Phase 11 in Edo at Government House in Benin, the Director General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, said the initiative to equip youths with skills was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision to allow for sustainable development in the country.

Ari commended the Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for ensuring that every trainee of the programme got starter packs, saying that it would go a long way to unleash the entrepreneurship spirit in the beneficiaries.

“It gladdens my heart that Edo, under the leadership of Mr Godwin Obaseki, is taking concrete steps to turn the youth into an opportunity by bringing skills acquisition and empowerment to the front burner, this is the way to go.’’

The DG also commended the government for investing in vocational education, noting that the institute was ready to partner the state, especially in the area of training of its manpower at the Benin Technical College.

Meanwhile, Gov. Obaseki said that the importance of skills acquisition in achieving the over 200,000 employment initiative of his administration could not be overemphasised.

The governor commended ITF for living up to its mandate of promoting the acquisition of skills, to meet the commercial and industrial need of the country.

‘’We want to change the opinion that vocational skills are inferior to white collar jobs.

“We must create small and medium enterprises for our nation to develop because it is the most viable way to create jobs,” he said.

The governor urged the beneficiaries not to sell the starter packs, assuring them he would provide working capital for them while mechanism would be made to monitor progress of their businesses.

According to the governor, the participants are drawn from across the 18 local governments of the state and trained in fashion designing, plastering, welding and fabrication and Information Communication Technology.

Starter packs given to the trainees included 150 sewing machines, 142 ovens and gas cylinders, 50 welding machines and 125 computer sets.