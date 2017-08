50 Worshippers Feared Dead As Gunmen Invade Catholic Church In Anambra – NewsExpress

About 20 to 50 worshippers are feared dead following the invasion of St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

“Unknown gunmen invaded the church while service was in progress spraying the innocent worshipers with bullets,” a source told News Express.He said that the shooting took place around 7:30 a.m.

More details are still being awaited.

Source News Express