8,000 Subscribe As FG Begins Construction Of 3,000 Housing Units For Civil Servants

Already 8,000 Civil Servants has subscribed for affordable housing scheme as ?the Federal Government begins construction of a 3,000 housing units at an Estate located at Life Camp, Abuja.

It made the disclosure at an unveiling ceremony of an estate developer, Brains & Harmmer, at a press briefing by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

According to her, this was part of the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme for workers by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She disclosed that over 8,000 civil servants have already registered for the FISH programme aimed at providing affordable housing for the core Federal civil servants.

Oyo-Ita stated further that the choice of Brains and Harmmers was informed by the quality of work the company has been known for, as well as the commitment of the developer to deliver the housing units at reduced cost so as to make them affordable to workers.

The Head of Service stressed that provision of affordable housing for the civil servants had been her main priority since assumption of office as Head of Civil Service of the Federation, hence the introduction of FISH programme.

“I’m standing on the strong vision of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to provide affordable housing for Nigerians. Civil servants are part of the population that are very much in need of housing,” she said.

Oyo-Ita, said it was unfortunate that while military, para-military and other agencies of government have similar housing programmes to alleviate the problems of shelter in Abuja, “the core civil servants who bear the burden of implementation of government policies and programmes are more or less forgotten”.

She revealed that she had already discussed with the management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) on the need to provide mortgage loans at a reduced interest rate for civil servants.

The housing units are to cost between N5 million and N17 million of one-bedroom and four-bedroom respectively among the four housing types to be built at the Estate.

The Head of Service, however, explained that the prices were based on the fact that the developer would bear all the cost of providing infrastructure and roads in the Estate.

According to her, if other government Ministries involved in the FISH programme were able to provide roads, power, and water, the prices of the housing units would be reduced to for the civil servants.

Chairman of Brains & Harmmers, Mr Adebola Sheidu, disclosed that 1,000 units of the houses would be ready in six months for the first batch of the beneficiaries.

According to him, the Estate sitting on 72 hectares would accommodate 3,000 housing units with school, hospital and a big commercial area among others to be provided in the Estate.

