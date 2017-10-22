Aare Ona Kakanfo Announces Three Appointments

The office of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams has announced Chief Femi Davies and Prince Segun Akanni as Special Adviser Events and Strategy and Chief of Staff respectively, just as Femi Adepoju has been appointed, Director of Media and Communication.

According to a statement issued at the weekend by the Lagos office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo as approved by the Generalissimo, the appointments take immediate effect.

Special Adviser, Event And Strategy Chief Femi Davies who has been appointed the Special Adviser Events and Strategy hails from Abeokuta,Ogun State.

A seasoned Journalist, Davies was Consultant Media to former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel. A mass Comm graduate of the Ogun State Polytechnic , Abeokuta, Davies is the publisher of Metronews Nigeria. The award winning and well travelled media practitioner is media consultant to Olokun Festival Foundation, Oodua People’s Congress, Oodua Progressive Union among other Organizations. Besides Jornalism his core professional field, the Gbobaniyi of Arigidi Akoko is also an accomplished Movie/Music Producer and Promoter with proven records in Events and Hospitality concern.

Chief Of Staff Before his appointment, Prince Segun Akanni was the Personal Assistant to the Aare Ona Kakanfo. He was born to a Royal family in Ileogbo, Ayedire Area of Osun and had his both Primary and Secondary schools education in Ileogbo.

He holds a Diploma and Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (IRPM). from the Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, Lagos . Akanni also holds a Diploma in Tourism management from the International School of Aviation in Ghana. He joined Oodua People’s Congress in the late 1998 in Ijeshatedo, and later moved to Ojo area of Lagos state where he started his career in OPC as the zonal secretary of Tedi zone. In 1999, he was elevated to the position of Local Government Publicity Secretary in Ojo.

His commitment to the emancipation of the Yoruba race earned him an appointment in the office of the National Coordinator of the OPC in year 2002 as the Protocol Officer II and media Assistant to Otunba Gani Adams. In 2007, Akanni became The Personal Assistant to Otunba Gani Adams, the position he maintained until his new appointment as The Chief of Staff to the New AARE Gani Adams.

Prince Akanni has been to over fifty countries in the course of propagating the gospel of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) with Aare Onakakanfo, OPU, an organization formed by the Are Onakakanfo for the Yorubas in diaspora with Chapters in over seventy eight counties.

Akanni wrote a book in honor of Otunba Gani Adams titled The Volunteer of Savanah in 2015. He is married with kids.

Director Of Media and Communication Reverend Femi Adepoju, an accomplished journalist is a political and entertainment writer.

The Publisher of Rhema News Online is President, Full Steam Communications and Entertainment .

Adepoju is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the United Bible University, Lagos.

Born in Akure, Ondo state in 1968, Adepoju was Lagos State House Correspondent for The News/ PM news from 1996 to 2005 .He resigned as Society Editor, The News group to join Daily Independent ( Breaking News) where he later resigned as News Editor after 4years of service to the Lagos based publishing house. He co-founded First weekly Magazine from where moved to Media Consultancy after 3years as Managing Editor in 2010.

As a Media Consultant, Adepoju co-managed Connect Comm. Communications after which he was appointed Special Assistant on Media , to Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state in 2011. He functioned in that capacity till February this year and later joined Oodua Voice Media as Editor In Chief until his latest appointment.