Aare Ona Kakanfo Announces Three Appointments
October 22 17:55 2017 Print This Article

The office of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani  Adams has announced Chief Femi Davies and Prince Segun Akanni as  Special Adviser Events and Strategy and Chief of Staff respectively,  just as Femi Adepoju has been appointed, Director of Media and  Communication.

According to a statement issued at the weekend by the Lagos office of  the Aare Ona Kakanfo as approved by the Generalissimo, the  appointments take immediate effect.

Special Adviser, Event And Strategy Chief Femi Davies who has been appointed the Special Adviser Events  and Strategy hails from Abeokuta,Ogun State.
A seasoned Journalist, Davies was Consultant Media to former Governor  of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel. A mass Comm graduate of the Ogun State Polytechnic , Abeokuta, Davies is  the publisher of Metronews Nigeria. The award winning and well  travelled media practitioner is media consultant to Olokun Festival  Foundation, Oodua People’s Congress, Oodua Progressive Union among  other Organizations. Besides Jornalism his core professional field, the Gbobaniyi of Arigidi  Akoko is also an accomplished Movie/Music Producer and Promoter with  proven records in Events and Hospitality concern.

Chief Of Staff Before his appointment, Prince Segun Akanni was the Personal Assistant  to the Aare Ona Kakanfo. He was born to a Royal family in Ileogbo,  Ayedire Area of Osun and had his both Primary and Secondary schools  education in Ileogbo.

He holds a Diploma and Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel  Management (IRPM). from the Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, Lagos . Akanni also holds a Diploma in Tourism management from the  International School of Aviation in Ghana. He joined Oodua People’s Congress in the late 1998 in Ijeshatedo, and  later moved to Ojo area of Lagos state where he started his career in  OPC as the zonal secretary of Tedi zone. In 1999, he was elevated to the  position of Local Government Publicity Secretary in Ojo.

His commitment to the emancipation of the Yoruba race earned him an  appointment in the office of the National Coordinator of the OPC in  year 2002 as the Protocol Officer II and media Assistant to Otunba Gani Adams. In 2007, Akanni became The Personal Assistant to Otunba Gani Adams, the  position he maintained until his new appointment as The Chief of Staff  to the New AARE Gani Adams.

Prince Akanni has been to over fifty countries in the course of  propagating the gospel of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) with Aare  Onakakanfo, OPU, an organization formed by the Are Onakakanfo for the  Yorubas in diaspora with Chapters in over seventy eight counties.

Akanni wrote a book in honor of Otunba Gani Adams titled The Volunteer  of Savanah in 2015. He is married with kids.

Director Of Media and Communication Reverend Femi Adepoju, an accomplished journalist is a political and  entertainment writer.

The Publisher of Rhema News Online is President, Full Steam  Communications and Entertainment .

Adepoju is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and  holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the United Bible University,  Lagos.

Born in Akure, Ondo state in 1968, Adepoju was Lagos State House  Correspondent for The News/ PM news from 1996 to 2005 .He resigned as  Society Editor, The News group to join Daily Independent ( Breaking  News) where he later resigned as News Editor after 4years of service  to the Lagos based publishing house. He co-founded First weekly  Magazine from where moved to Media Consultancy after 3years as Managing  Editor in 2010.

As a Media Consultant, Adepoju co-managed Connect Comm. Communications  after which he was appointed Special Assistant on Media , to Former  Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state in 2011. He functioned in that  capacity till February this year and later joined Oodua Voice Media as  Editor In Chief until his latest appointment.

