Abia Targets N2.5Bn Monthly IGR From December 2017

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday said the state is targeting N2.5b monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from December 2017.

The governor who spoke during an interactive/dinner session with some Abians in the diaspora at the Banquet Hall, Governor’s Lodge, Umuahia assured that the target will be met.

Governor Ikpeazu told the gathering that to enable the state meet this target, his government is committed to improving revenue collection processes to block leakages as well as ensure rapid improvements in road infrastructure at Aba and Umuahia as additional incentive for citizens and residents to pay all statutory revenue.

“Our target for 2017 is to hit N2.5b monthly IGR. When we came in, the internal revenue profile of the state stood at N500,000 monthly. We have been working ver hard on this, especially in Aba and as at today, we have hit the N1b. We are not satisfied yet. Our immediate target is to hit N2.5b by December 2017, so that we can be able to pay salaries without going to Abuja.”

He added: “A businessman from Abia State is collaborating with the State Government to develop and commercialize the large cashew plantations around the Umunneochi area. This man plans to establish cashew plantations across the state and build cashew processing plants to produce cashew for consumption”.

The Governor appealed to Abians in the diaspora to support his government by investing at home, promoting made in Aba goods/services and representing the state well at their countries of residence.

Governor Ikpeazu further implored them to avoid engaging in crimes as “crimes offer no sustainable benefit and as people of God’s own state we must live exemplary lives for others to emulate”.