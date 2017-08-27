Abubakar, NAF Chief Commissions Club, Residential Accommodation For Airmen

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commissioned an Airmen’s Club and the second phase of 3 blocks of fully furnished airmen accommodation at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Makurdi. The commissioning took place on Thursday, 24 August 2017.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the CAS, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal MA Idris, said the blocks of flats were built to provide decent accommodation for the airmen while the Airmen’s Club would help personnel to socialize and relax within the Base after a hard day’s job.

The provision of the accommodation and the Club is part of the ongoing efforts by the CAS to enhance NAF operational effectiveness by meeting the welfare needs of personnel.