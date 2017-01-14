FG Damns Senate Begins Rehabilitation Works At Kaduna Airport

The rehabilitation of the new terminal building of the Kaduna Airport which will serve as alternative for both local and international passengers has begun.

This development follows the closure of the Abuja international airport for six weeks, starting from March 8, 2017.

The roads linking the Kaduna airport to the city are currently under construction.

On Thursday, the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika and Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, appeared before the Senate to explain the reason for the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and why Kaduna is the best alternative. 

Sirika, insisted on the closure of the Abuja airport which was constructed in 1982 as the runway has exceeded its lifespan of 14 years.

The Senate is vehemently opposing the closure of the Airport, saying the diversion of flights to Kaduna will endanger lives of Nigerians.

 

