Accidental Discharge: Presidency Reassures Nigerians And Foreigners That The Villa Is Safe

Accidental Discharge: Presidency Reassures Nigerians And Foreigners That The Villa Is Safe
January 05 21:16 2017 Print This Article

Following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday, the Presidency wishes to reassure all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power in the country.

According to the reports received so far, the security official involved is not attached to the State House. Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

It was in the process of conducting the normal safety precaution as professionally required that the pistol accidentally fired.

Unfortunately, the security operative and the lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged.

 

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 5, 2017.

 

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

The Whole Country Has Been Waiting For Your Release, VP Tells Just Released 21 Chibok Girls

The Whole Country Has Been Waiting For Your Release, VP Tells Just Released 21 Chibok Girls

How Akwe Doma, SSG Conspired to Siphon Funds – Witness

How Akwe Doma, SSG Conspired to Siphon Funds – Witness

President Buhari Backs Constitutional Amendment To Resolve Relations Among Tiers Of Government

President Buhari Backs Constitutional Amendment To Resolve Relations Among Tiers Of Government