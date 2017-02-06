Actress, Other Top Celebrities Implicated In Drug Trafficking Scandal

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz’s ex-girlfriend was arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.

The actress, Wema Sepetu was arrested along with 10 other suspects implicated in the case.

The other suspects arrested alongside the actress includes Tanzanian celebrity singers TID, Dogo Hamidu, and Babuu wa Kitaa, a popular radio presenter at a Tanzanian FM station-Cloud FM.

According to reports, the Dar es Salaam police boss, Simon Sirro, while speaking on the arrest, noted that the sting operation was carried out with five people arrested on Friday and an additional 12 people arrested on Saturday.

Kenyan news however reports that the singer, Diamond Platnumz has also been invited by the police for interrogation. He is expected to appear before the police on Monday, 6th February to explain his role in the drug trafficking case.

Other celebrities including former BBA winner Idris Sultan, singer Nay wa Mitego and MP Azan Zungu were also reported to have been invited for questioning.

