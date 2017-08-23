Adebiyi Assumes Office As PS, Says I ‘ll Add Value To Labour Ministry

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bolaji Adebiyi, on Wednesday in Abuja affirmed his determination to add value and exert a positive difference in the Ministry.

He also pledged to support the ministry in its efforts at achieving the mandate in line with the Change Agenda of the Federal Government.

A statement by the Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations) in the Ministry, Prof. Samuel Olowookere, said Adebiyi stated, while addressing the management and staff of the Ministry on his assumption of duty.

He said, “As good civil servants our key role is to advise our Minister, I am here to support and advise the Ministers in the Ministry on how to achieve the mandate of the Change Agenda of the Present Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The government has an agenda to pursue and our role as Civil Servants is to do all we can to give them good advice and the needed support.”

Adebiyi urged members of staff of the Ministry to be dedicated to duty and uphold the ethics of their profession for effective service delivery. He further assured staff of the Ministry of his resolve to add value and make a positive difference.

“Let us abide by the ethics of this job, by being hard working, dedicated, honest and disciplined. The ethics and principles of our profession are very clear, let us try our best to challenge the junior officers as role models by leading by example and play our role to achieve the objectives of the Ministry. As for me, I have resolved to add value and make a positive difference in the Ministry; as Permanent Secretary my doors are open to contributions and innovative ideas on how to move the Ministry forward.”

In his handing over remarks, the Acting Permanent Secretary who is also the Director Finance and Account in the Ministry, Omoniyi Ezekiel Fagbemi, assured the Permanent Secretary that the Management and Staff of the Ministry are ready to support and further contribute their quota to the attainment of the objective of the Ministry.