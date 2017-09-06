Adeyeye Faults Fayose Over Adoption Of Deputy

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, has faulted the move by Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, to impose his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola as the party’s governorship candidate in next year’s election.

In a statement by Mr Niyi Ojo on behalf of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement, he described Fayose’s move as a charade that can’t stand the test of time.

“The attention of PAAM has been drawn to the charade that took place at the Government house this afternoon by some political appointees, Councillors and a few members of the House of Assembly allegedly adopting Prof. Olusola as their “consensus/sole” candidate for 2018 Gubernatorial election in Ekiti state. This is a clear breach of the constitution of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the provisions of the Electoral Act (as amended).

“See Sections 50 (1), Section 50(2) and 50(2b) of the PDP constitution (2012)as amended.

“The meeting of the amorphous group that was hastily convened today out of fear for the overwhelming popularity of Prince Adedayo Adeyeye not only among the party’s rank and file but also the generality of Ekiti people is unknown to the PDP constitution . It is important to note that PDP as a political party is bigger and larger than an individual no matter how highly placed he or she may be as to override the rules and regulations of the party which are sacrossant in the election of any candidate for elective position.

“Prince Adedayo Adeyeye movement (PAAM) believes in credible, transparent and free and fair primary for all aspirants for the position of governor come 2018.

“PAAM rejects the purported adoption of a sole candidate in its entirety as there are many other aspirants for the governorship race in 2018.

“This gathering was organized and supervised by Governor Fayose to impose a stooge as the sole candidate for PDP in EKITI State.

“Finally, we implore members of the public and our teaming supporters to ignore and disregard the charade that took place at the Government house today. It will go down in history as a day of infamy in the already dark days of Fayose’s administration.”