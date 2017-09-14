Adoption: How Fayose Caught Adeyeye, GEJ Unawares

Facts have emerged on how Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, outsmarted the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, in the bid to adopt somebody as the preferred candidate of the party in next year’s governorship election in the state.

Findings by our correspondent in Ado-Ekiti revealed that Adeyeye almost got former President Goodluck Jonathan to prevail on the governor to adopt him but for a slight delay.

It was gathered that Adeyeye had prevailed on some members of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to bring Jonathan into the matter because they believe that the former president could exercise influence on Fayose and that the governor would not refuse.

The deal had been struck and it was decided that members of the NCC would approach Jonathan last week when he comes back from his trip to Asia.

The former president had gone to Malaysia and some other places in the region for some assignments.

However, Fayose was tipped off concerning the move and in order to ward off a possible confrontation with Jonathan, he quickly moved to assemble various groups within the party to endorse his deputy, Prof. kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

He even made them to sign a memorandum that was conspicuously placed as advert in some papers.

The move caught Adeyeye and others unawares and stalled their move to to ahead with enlisting Jonathan’s support.

Some supporters of Adeyeye are blaming him for being too slow in making his moves.

They are of the view that Adeyeye ought to have made that move as soon as the Supreme Court delivered its landmark judgment on the leadership crisis in the party early July.