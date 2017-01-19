AFCON 2017: Cameroon Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau To Top Group A

Four-time champions Cameroon moved top of Group A as they fought back to deny debutants Guinea-Bissau a historic first win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau, making their debut at this year’s tournament, led through Piquito’s superb solo goal.

Cameroon restored parity after the break when Sebastien Siani rifled in low from outside the penalty area.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui drilled in another low strike as Cameroon earned their first Afcon win since 2010.

The Indomitable Lions, historically one of the dominant forces in African international football, failed to qualify for two of the three previous tournaments and lost all three games in 2015.

But, after drawing their opening game against Burkina Faso, they are well placed to reach the quarter-finals.

They are two points clear at the top of the group after the opening three games ended in 1-1 draws.

Earlier on Wednesday, hosts Gabon fought back from 1-0 down with a goal from their star player, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to hold Burkina Faso.

Cameroon meet Gabon and Guinea-Bissau face Burkina Faso in Monday’s deciding games.

Guinea-Bissau must win to stand any chance of reaching the last eight.