African Ambassadors Forum Honours Buhari, Jonathan As Democracy Icons

Former Nigerian President Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s well decorated hat is poised to receive another feather with the African Ambassdors forum honouring him with the Prize of the African Leadership & Achievement Awards (ALAA) for his outstanding statesmanship during the 2015 general elections in Nigeria. His successor in office, President Muhammadu Buhari will also be decorated for his tenacity in running for office for a record four times, thereby deepening the nation’s democratic process. He will be sharing this prize with former president of Ghana Mr. John Mahama and the ECOWAS Commission for institutional leadership.

A statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the International Selection Committee and the advisory board of the African Third Sector Resource Ambassador Edward Aina and Barrister Chijioke James, who are the organizers of the 6th African Ambassadors Interactive Forum (AAIF) said further that the theme of this year’s edition of the Forum “Deepening Democracy and Ensuring Human Security in Africa” is a key factor to Africa’s economic growth and Development.

The Highlight of this year forum coming up on Tuesday 17th October, 2017 by 5pm at the Abuja International Conference Centre is the advisory board and international selection committee identification and acknowledgement of the institutional and individual leadership role that has in no small measure helped in the process of deepening democracy in Africa.

It said: “Former Nigerian President Dr Goodluck Jonathan will be acknowledged and honoured at the forum with the prestigious Prize of the African Leadership & Achievement Awards (ALAA) for his outstanding statesmanship and exemplary leadership role before, during and in the aftermath of the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, worthy of mention is his abiding word and faith that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian Citizen. This singular act of statesmanship has helped in no small measure in deepening democracy and ensuring human security in Africa and Nigeria, in particular, looking at

Nigeria’s leading role in the sub-Region. Dr. Jonathan’s Leadership and statesmanship may have indirectly influenced positive reactions to subsequent elections within the sub-region with Ghana and Gambia in Mind.

“At the forum, President Mohammadu Buhari GCFR will be acknowledged and honoured for his doggedness in submitting himself through the electoral process in Nigeria for three consecutive electoral circles which has helped to deepen the process and show example to political aspirants to remain steadfast in submitting to democracy and the electoral process as the only legitimate tool for political leadership in Africa alongside former president of Ghana Mr. John Mahama and the ECOWAS Commission for institutional leadership.

“Other institutions and leaders who have worked to deepen democracy and the promotion of peace in Africa will be acknowledged at the forum which attendance is strictly by invitation.”

It said further: “This edition provides a platform for joint public, private ectors and critical stakeholders in Africa to dialogue for the prosperity and dignity of the continent tapping into Africa’s Human and Natural resources locally and in the diaspora with the support of development partners and friends of Africa.”