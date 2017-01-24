After 8 months of shutdown, LAUTECH reopens 27th

January 24 04:40 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

After over eight months academic and non-academic activities were laid to rest in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, normalcy is set to return to the institution this week.

In a release made available on Monday and signed by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Reverend J. A. Agboola, “All staff and students are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017.”

The statement clearly stated that students of the institution should note the following for compliance:

Friday, January 27: Resumption
Friday. February 3: Revision week endsFriday.
February 10: Lecture free week ends
Monday. February 13:  2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin

It added that the students who are yet to complete their registration are to ensure that they do so and pay their tuition fee during the revision week.

