Again, Ndume Weeps As Lawmakers Shower Accolades, Applause For Lawan As Senate Leader

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Lawmakers have applauded the sterling qualities of the new Senate Leader, Senate Ahmed Lawan, hours after his emergence.

In his comment during Thursday Plenary, Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio asserted that “all the rumblings in the Senate has now come to an end with Ahmed Lawan as Senate Leader”.

Also, the Senate President Bukola Saraki, while giving his note of kudos, commended Lawan, and assured the new Senate Leader that he will get all the support required.

Saraki also thanked the former Senate Leader for his service and commitment to the chamber.

Senator Ahmed Lawan while appreciating the APC Caucus for having the confidence in him to serve as Leader of the Senate, acknowledged that the “8th Senate started on a shaky note, but it will end on a solid note”.

Lawan concluded that “Nigeria is our Country. Nigeria does not belong to APC and this is why I want us to deliver on our promises to Nigerians”.