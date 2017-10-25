Agbaje Joins Race For PDP Chairmanship, Says Party Needs Rebuilding

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last governorship election, in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has joined the race for the national chairmanship of the party.

In a post culled from his wall on Wednesday, he however blamed the misfortune of the party in the last general election on ‘errors of impunity’ that were committed by members, saying its time to rebuild the party.

According to the pharmacy turned politician, the party lost power because at a certain period in time, its members deviated from the vision of the party’s founding fathers.

He listed some of the visions of the founding to include better life for everyday people, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“Access to decent education and a roof overhead. Dignity in work and opportunities for our youth to dream and determine their own future while, in the process, rekindling our collective hope in this project called Nigeria.”

He added that “As a party, we made great strides in making good some of these promises. Then, we got carried away with our achievements. We committed errors of impunity, imposition. We disregarded best practices of internal democracy. We even got arrogant and we paid dearly for these errors“.

“Our country today is like a vehicle with a knocked engine – a lot of Motion, no movement. Those in charge have not shown the capacity to deliver on public goods and services. There is much suffering in the land,” he stated further.

Agbaje said that the “Future generations might look back and wonder What were we thinking? How were we so blessed as a country yet delivered so little on the promises of our founding fathers adding that “The decisions we make today in our Party are critical to whether or not these promises will be achieved in our lifetime or in that of our children or our children’s children.”