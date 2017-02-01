AGF Collaborates With NDDC, Creates OGP Platform For Commission

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has consented to a request by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to have a platform on the Open Government Partnership (OGP) developed for the Commission.

The minister’s approval came on the heels of a request by the NDDC indicating interest to collaborate with the OGP Coordinating Unit at the federal ministry of justice in its present efforts to reform and reposition the Commission.?

A statement by Salihu Isah, special adviser on media and publicity to the AGF said the NDDC expressed its desire to cue to the OGP principles with a view to delivering on its core mandate to the people of the Niger Delta.

Isah revealed that the NDDC request was delivered via a letter signed by its managing director, Mr. Nsima Ekere to the AGF disclosing that the Commission sees the OGP as a veritable platform to transform the NDDC into a more transparent and accountable institution to deliver on its mandate.

Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform who is also the Coordinator of OGP in Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku commended the Commission for its commitment and enthusiasm to the principles of the OGP.

She advised other ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to take a cue from the NDDC to tap from the advantages which the OGP offers.