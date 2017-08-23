Agonizing Mothers And Traumatised Children By Tola Adeniyi

It is cries of woe and unending agonies all over the place. Mothers running helter skelter as they camper into safety dragging their helpless children along with them. The images we see every day on our screens are distressing and the narratives that accompany such pictures are heart breaking. From Iraq to Yemen to Syria to Libya to Egypt to Pakistan and to the recurring Afghanistan is the same gory tale of bloodbath and bloodshed.

Do people who created these unending agonies for mothers have mothers? Do the blood thirsty world leaders who torment mothers and children have mothers? Were they born by women? Do they have sisters, aunts, nieces and children? If they do not have biological children of their own don’t they see their neighbour’s children? Don’t they see chicks following their mothers?

When you see the harrowing images of children being daily consumed by cholera in Yemen your heart almost bleeds for those innocent children who are being punished by their country’s selfish and senseless leaders who allowed the notorious CIA to plunge their country into Civil War. Fathers and mothers are not spared by this ravaging cholera that claims a life every two hours! To date 260,000 are reported to have succumbed to the ruthless cholera majority of the victims being children

The story of Mosul in Iraq is not different. Blood thirsty and vengeful George Bush woke up one day and thoughtlessly decided that Iraq the cradle of human civilization must be destroyed. Stories upon stories were invented to deceive the usually ignorant citizens of the USA that President Sadam Hussein, created by the same USA, harboured Weapons of Mass Destruction. To start with the USA has the largest variety of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the world. In fact her own arsenal is larger than that of all the countries of the world combined. The USA has no moral right to question any country’s right to self defence.

Iraq before the unprovoked invasion by the USA had the 4th strongest Military in the world according to Military sources, and she also had one of the best living conditions in the world thanks to her oil money and the socialist policies of Sadam. Bombs upon bombs were ruthlessly emptied from the skies on that country and buildings, rare historical sites were destroyed. Throughout the campaign of blood letting, mothers and their children went through hell. Hundreds of thousands of children were killed; thousands of women were gang raped while some had their husbands slaughtered right in their presence. Such was the terrible plight of mothers and children throughout the brutal campaign which continued for several years after the cessation of hostilities. But the war sprang up again with the emergence of ISS also a creation of the CIA and mothers and their children once again came under the hammer.

What a horrible sight to behold in Mosul the so called stronghold of ISS which was destroyed beyond recognition. However hardened a heart may be it would melt if confronted with the human tragedy of Mosul. Buildings where mothers and children sought refuge kept tumbling down on their heads killing hundreds and inflicting life threatening injuries on many. Hospitals were destroyed and mothers watched their children die slow painful death due to lack of health care delivery services. Malnutrition and starvation has taken over in Mosul.

Libya is a sorry tale. That oil rich country had the highest and best living standard in the whole of Africa in Ghadafi’s time. But Ghadafi committed the same ‘sin’ Sadam committed by asking to end the monopoly of the US Dollar as the standard currency of trade. The CIA raised an Opposition against him; arm the opposition to the teeth and Barack Hussein Obama completed the dirty and inhuman job by assembling the so-called Allies to rain tons of bombs on the beautiful country until every treasure was completely destroyed. In all of these it is the women and children who suffered the brunt. You can imagine children who hitherto were well fed, mothers who received the best care from their government now scavenging for food in dustbins!! Hundreds of thousands of both Iraq and Libya women are now widows while their children are exposed to a blank and hopeless future.

It is the same story in Syria where a once powerful and prosperous country is being reduced to rubles because of the crazy policy of Regime change which has been the bane of the US policy since time immemorial. Children and mothers in Syria are a sorry sight as they keep running from one refugee camp to another. A huge number of Syrians now form the bulk of refugees worldwide suffering humiliation and outright rejection in some countries.

Afghanistan has just been seriously unlucky. She was for many years the punching bag of the Cold War between USSR and USA. The Taliban took over and the ubiquitous USA believed it was their birthright to export suffering, humongous suffering to the mothers and children of the God-forsaken country. Women and children of Afghanistan have not known peace in decades. Their woes have also taken root in Pakistan where suicide bombing is a daily occurrence.

Palestine is in a class of her own. It will be 70 years next year when some Palestinians have been living in refugee camps! Just imagine a life in refugee camp and imagine raising children in such deplorable environment for 70 years!!!

All the conditions we have been talking about were created by human beings; heartless leaders who stumbled on power and did not know what to do with it. Human cruelty that created hell for our innocent mothers and their children had been predicated by either political drunkenness or some fanatical dogmatism or some myopic racism or a combination of all those silly abstractions.

While the mothers, wives and children of the wicked ones who export suffering and inhumanity to other lands and other people are enjoying out-of-this-world pleasures the candidates for hell fire are destroying the lives of others.

Just imagine for a second the troubles women go through for just being women; they take care of the home, take care of husbands and in-laws, get pregnant, give birth and raise children and remain prayer warriors for their families for life. Imagine what most women go through to have children without mentioning the physicals of carrying the weight of some potbellied partners and inhaling some foul air of drunken husbands, the 9-month of weight carrying and the near-death point of child delivery. Some women go through serious medications just to conceive and after all that some crazy individuals in some crazy country would send bombs to annihilate the women, their husbands and their children

The questions are worth repeating: do these heartless blood thirsty leaders have mothers? Do they have wives? Do they have children? Should our dear God the Almighty look the other way while some crazy power drunk monsters destroy His creation?

Children do not deserve the wicked treatment being routinely meted out to them by the so-called people in power. If the USA wants regime change she could as well assassinate the leader of the country than destroy the entire country including the innocent citizens of such a country.

Although a lot might have been destroyed before the wicked suffers the Karma and wrath of the Divine it is a truism that the wicked shall not go unpunished. Where is the Roman Empire?