Agribusiness Workshop Flags Off In Edo

The Edo State Government has organised and kicked off a 3-day Agribusiness workshop in line with the Governor Obaseki-led administration’s vision to create jobs for Edo youths in the Agricultural Sector.

Commending Governor Obaseki for organising the workshop barely 70 days into his tenure, the chairperson, Mr. Tony Ogunbor said that the governor has done well in the steps he has taken and has hit the ground running.

Ogunbor traced the journey of Lagos state’s industrialization to the input of experienced men from the private sector and utilising their experience to develop the state. He noted that people like former governor Babatunde Fashola contributed to the development of Lagos.

Drawing parallels between Governor Obaseki and the former governor of Lagos state, he added that Obaseki is in the line of such great men coming from the private sector and that he can use his wealth of experience to improve the fortunes of Edo State.

“Transferring the management skills in the private sector to the public sector is what is needed to transform Edo state. Obaseki has that skill to move the state to an enviable height in the country. This is not the time to lament missed opportunities, but a time to harness the agricultural potentials of the state and put it to good use by creating jobs for the youths”, he said.

Speaking further, he elucidated that Edo State was previously at the vanguard of oil palm, rubber and cassava production. Therefore, if the state developed the agricultural sector, it could translate to industrial development.

He concluded that, “Edo State can become the food basket of the nation if we all put effort to develop the Agric sector and through this sector we can equally generate revenue for the state”.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, delivered a keynote address at the workshop themed: “Harnessing Resources and Opportunities to Optimise Agribusiness in Edo State” in which he praised participants in the Agribusiness for showing desiring to join the state government to develop Edo through Agriculture.

He also noted that the government is ready to invest in the Agricultural sector to create jobs for the people of the state, saying that the government is ready for the business of developing the state.

On the government’s plans for investments, he said that the government is ready to create an enabling environment for investors to come into the state to invest without fear of harassment as government had set up modalities to engage communities and ensure they create the right environment and atmosphere for business to thrive in the state.

“Edo state is an investment-friendly state and the governor is investment friendly”, he said, adding, “The governor is set to position Edo on the path of success. He has assured the people that in 3 years Edo will be one of the biggest competitors in Agribusiness with Lagos or Ogun State”.

However, he urged participants to take the workshop seriously, as Agribusiness in the state is for serious investors, who will join hands with the state government to develop the state.

The Agribusiness workshop, which commenced on the 26th at the Randekhi Hotel in Benin City had in attendance numerous participants and stakeholders in the agricultural sector in Edo state.