Agriculture Is Pillar For Edo’s Economic Revolution – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration would take advantage of opportunities in the agricultural sector and provide requisite support to communities that are ready to open up their land for agricultural investment.

Obaseki said this while delivering a goodwill message at the 2017 Sobe Day Celebration, held at Uhebe Community in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said that the state was driving economic growth by encouraging investments in agriculture and allied industries so that Edo will not only become self-sufficient in food production but also diversify its revenue base.

The governor, who was represented by the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, said the state government identified the resolve of the Sobe people, who as an agrarian community were ready to welcome investments in agriculture, and stepped in to provide them with the necessary support to expand their operations. He commended Sobe community for contributing to economic development by actively promoting and investing in agriculture.

He said the community’s appeal for qualitative healthcare and education aligns with his government’s priorities. “Primary healthcare and basic education are part of our priorities as an administration and we are working to develop primary healthcare centres in the state as well as laying a good foundation in basic education for our children at the early stage in their life,” he said.

The Odiabiado of Sobe, His Royal Highness, Anthony Ero Aleburu 1 expressed delight for the 2017 Sobe Day Celebration, noting that the people started marking the day since 1991 and that the event was in its 26th edition. He called for the sustenance of peace and security, adding that no society can develop without relative peace.

The chairman of the occasion, Prof. Smart Uhakheme, said that the celebration has not only occupied a major spot on Sobe’s festival calendar but also has become a permanent feature in the life of Sobe people.

He said for the community to record appreciable progress it has to focus on economic development and effective political participation. He emphasised that focus on these themes would place the community in strong stead to tackle some of its pressing needs, which include security, healthcare and resource management.