Air Force Accidental Bombing Fall-Out Of Danger Of Armed Conflicts Says NTA DG

The DIrector General (DG), Nigeria television Authority (NTA) Mr. Yakubu Mohammed, on Thursday said the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, in Borno state is part of the danger faced in the prosecution of wars across the globe.

In his Facebook post, Mohammed said rather than condemn the Air Force for the unfortunate attacks, Nigerians should pray for the military and the country to be able to overcome terrorism in the country.

According to him “deaths from “friendly fire” are part of the dangers faced in armed conflicts. They are usual occurrences in the first and second World Wars, Vietnam, the Gulf, Iran and most recently Afghanistan and other theatres of War”.

The NTA boss said “war of any kind is brutal and usually resorted to when everything else fails. The current war against insurgency was the only way to stop the Boko Haramists from their horrendous destruction of innocent lives and would not have been this calamitous if the previous administration had been as committed as the present regime in the plight of those hemmed in by the madness”.

He prayed “for the departed IDPs accidentally bombed by the Nigerian Airforce. I commiserate with those they left behind”.

“I pray for the officers and men of the Airforce particularly the chief of Air staff Saique Abubakar for their gladiatorial contributions to d successes so far achieved in the war against insurgency and I pray for our President and our country”.

“We are almost there and in sha Allah the insurgency will soon be history,” Mohammed stated.