Air Force Training Plane Crashes In Kaduna Killing Pilot

Air Force Training Plane Crashes In Kaduna Killing Pilot
August 24 20:08 2017 Print This Article

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft, on Thursday crashed in Kaduna while on a mission. The only soul on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, was unfortunately lost during the mishap.

The cause of the incident is unknown but the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

The unfortunate incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession.

The CAS and the entire NAF family commiserate with the relatives of the late instructor pilot, Adetokunbo Adesina, NAF spokesman said in a statement. ?

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Nigeria Inaugurates African House Of Culture In Turkey

Nigeria Inaugurates African House Of Culture In Turkey

Jonathan And Israeli Counterpart Pledge United Front Against Terrorism

SERAP Wants Dogara To End Debate On Bill To Grant Full Amnesty To Treasury Looters

SERAP Wants Dogara To End Debate On Bill To Grant Full Amnesty To Treasury Looters