Airmen Gets Promotion Over Brilliant Academic Excellence

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has granted special promotion to Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Aniemeka Enem, who recently emerged overall best graduating doctorate student at the Babcock University Ilishan Remo, Ogun State. He was promoted to the exalted rank of Air Warrant Officer (AWO), which is the highest rank in the Non-Commissioned Officers’ cadre in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). AWO Enem, who was decorated today by the CAS alongside 8 others, graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.67 from the doctorate programme at the University. Also decorated were AWOs Muhammad Atiku, Elikwu Daniel, Ibrahim Olukayode, Ochonna Evans, Adole Owoicho, Garba Haruna, Amuka Philip and Ogory Silvanus.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony, the CAS disclosed that the personnel were promoted based on merit, noting that some had contributed immensely to the NAF air operations in the North East. The CAS equally stated that some of the newly promoted AWOs had contributed to the Research and Development efforts of the NAF as well as reactivation and serviceability of its platforms. “Because of their efforts, some of our aircraft are flying today,” the CAS said.

Air Marshal Abubakar urged the personnel to remain focused, disciplined and patriotic while ensuring that NAF core values of integrity, service before self and excellence are inculcated in their subordinates. In addition, he charged them to develop themselves by acquiring more knowledge. “You need to keep yourself updated at all times to avoid living in the past and also ensure that you keep abreast of contemporary security challenges”, he said. The CAS equally used the occasion to advise them against any form of discrimination as they discharge their duties.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Administration, who was represented by the Director of Legal Services, Air Vice Marshal Mahmoud Ahmed appreciated the CAS for recognizing the immense contributions of the new AWOs, which subsequently led to their elevation.