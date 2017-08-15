Ajimobi Implores Corps Members To Shun Act Capable Of Tarnishing NYSC Image

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has charged corps members posted to the state to shun acts capable of tarnishing the good image of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Ajimobi gave the charge on Tuesday, during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch `A’ Stream II orientation course held at the NYSC permanent orientation Camp, Iseyin.

Ajimobi who was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo enjoined the corps members to follow the good image which their predecessors toiled over the years to build and allow their conducts and moral rectitude be a source of joy to the entire nation.

Ajimobi said that the NYSC scheme has over the years instilled the values of patriotism, integrity, hard work and unity in the corps members during its orientation.

He urged them to contribute positively to the socio-economic and political development of the state, adding that no effort was too small or too much for the development of the state.

The governor admonished them to impact on their host communities by developing more on the skills acquired while on camp, thus steaming the tide of youth unemployment in the country.

Ajimobi also urged the corps members to cultivate healthy relationship among their fellow corps members, their host communities and avoid engaging in local politics.

He told them “my administration is assuring you of excellent hospitality of the government and good people of the Oyo State.I wish to state categorically that the state will continually ensure that the security and welfare of corps members is given a pride of place. Oyo state is relatively peaceful and secured and I urge you also to be security conscious”.

NYSC Coordinator, Oyo State, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, said that the three weeks orientation course ending today was peaceful, successful and devoid of any untold occurrences.

Anidobi said the corps members has been posted strictly in compliance with the federal government policy of even spread to all local government areas.

The NYSC state coordinator said that the corps members were posted to critical area of needs, which are rural health care centres, education sector, and agricultural development sector, and other important areas.

She implored corps employers to support and put mechanism in place that would ensured that corps members settle down in their area of primary assignment.

Anidobi urged the corps members to live up to the motto of NYSC scheme, which was Service and Humanity.

She urged the corps members to avoid night travelling and abide by the culture and norms of their host communities.

The 2,040 corps members posted to Oyo state participated in the three weeks orientation course and have been posted to their various primary assignment.