Al-Makura Appoints New Press Secretary

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has appointed Musa Elayo as his new Press Secretary, according to a statement by Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The statement issued on Thursday in Lafia said that Elayo replaced Ahmed Tukur who is to now serve as Personal Assistant to the governor.

Elayo until his appointment was the Head of Media to Nasarawa United Football Club.

According to the statement, others appointed as Personal Assistants to the governor include Mohammed Mainoma, Idris Ojoko, Bamayi Abimiku and Ebu Cecilia.

The appointments take immediate effect.