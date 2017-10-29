Alaafin Fixes Gani Adams’ Installation As Aare Ona Kakanfo For January 2018

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has fixed January 13th as the date for the installation of Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo.

The decision is contained in a statement issued by Femi Adepoju, the Director of Media And Communication to the Aare Ona Kakanfo Designate.

“The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, The Iku Babayeye Ikeji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has scheduled the installation ceremony of the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo for the 13th of January 2018” the statement said.

Adepoju added details of the installation program would be announced later.

Adams was proclaimed the 15th Aare Ona kakanfo by the Alaafin on the 15th of October, 2017.