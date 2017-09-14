Alake Of Egbaland Celebrates

Oba Gbadebo was born on 14 September 1943, into the Laarun Ruling House of Egbaland.

He is a grandson of the sixth Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo, who ruled from 1898 to 1920, and is a nephew of Oba Gbadebo II

Gdadebo attended the Baptist Boys’ High School in Abeokuta and Ibadan Grammar School before attending the University of Ibadan in 1965 where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1969.

He joined the army in 1969, and attended the Command and Staff College, Jaji from September 1978 to August 1979.

He eventually became a Principal Staff Officer to Major-General Tunde Idiagbon, the Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters, Dodan Barracks, from January 1984 to September 1985.

He retired from the army as a Colonel.