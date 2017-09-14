Alake Of Egbaland Celebrates

Alake Of Egbaland Celebrates
September 14 20:52 2017 Print This Article

Oba Gbadebo was born on 14 September 1943, into the Laarun Ruling House of Egbaland.

He is a grandson of the sixth Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo, who ruled from 1898 to 1920, and is a nephew of Oba Gbadebo II

Gdadebo attended the Baptist Boys’ High School in Abeokuta and Ibadan Grammar School before attending the University of Ibadan in 1965 where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1969.

He joined the army in 1969, and attended the Command and Staff College, Jaji from September 1978 to August 1979.

He eventually became a Principal Staff Officer to Major-General Tunde Idiagbon, the Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters, Dodan Barracks, from January 1984 to September 1985.

He retired from the army as a Colonel.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Celebrating Isaac Jasper Boro

Celebrating Isaac Jasper Boro

Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.)

Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.)

Chief James Ajibola Ige (Bola Ige) 1930-2001

Chief James Ajibola Ige (Bola Ige) 1930-2001