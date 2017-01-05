Algerian And Leicester City Forward Mahrez Wins 2016 CAF Player Of The Year Award

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez has won the 2016 Glo/ CAF Player of the Year award – preventing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from scooping the gong for a second time.

It was the first time the Algeria international was nominated, and turned the tables against the Gabonese at Thursday’s CAF gala in the Nigeria capital of Abuja thanks to a sparkling run of form for his English Premier League side.

Aside scoring 17 goals, Mahrez also contributed 11 assists for the Foxes, are in danger of getting relegated to the English Championship.

The 25-year-old, thus, becomes the first Algeria to win the prize since legendary Rabah Madjer in 1987.

The recipient of the award is decided by national team coaches and technical directors in Africa – with Yaya and Samuel Eto’o the most-honoured individuals with four titles each.

