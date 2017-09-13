Alhassan Dares Buhari, Attends Council Meeting

Controversial minister of women affairs, Aisha Alhassan, on Wednesday attended the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, despite saying she would not support Buhari’s bid for a second term in office.

The women minister, who arrived at the council chambers, venue of the meeting, at 10.45am first exhanged banters with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the president Mr. Abba Kyari and her colleagues before returning to her seat in preparation for the meeting.

Alhassan had, in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) last week, revealed her preference for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against Buhari for the 2019 presidential contest.

The All Progressive Congress (APC), has called for her sack.