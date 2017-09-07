Alhassan: Fani-Kayode Says Buhari’s Government Has Fallen Apart

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the statement credited to the Minister of Woman Affairs, Aisha Alhassan endorsing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In his reaction via his tweeter handle, the former minister said Alhassan’s position suggesting that she would vote against her employer, President Muhammadu Buhari is indicative of a government torn apart by intrigues.

Pointedly, Fani-Kayode said the statement by Alhassan was an indication that “things have fallen apart” for the Bubari’s administration.

“When @MBuhari’s Minister publicly says she will support someone else and not Buhari in the 2019 election you know that things have fallen apart,” the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Chieftain wrote

Alhassan had said she would support former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, even if Buhari opted to contest in 2019.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Alhassan explained that her choice of Abubakar was predicated on the fact that the former Vice President is her “godfather.”