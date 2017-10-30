Alleged Rift Between Me And President Buhari Is ‘Fake News’ Says Tinubu

Abuja, October 30, 2017: A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu has denied suggestion in some quarters of a possible rift between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents, shortly after a meeting with President Buhari, on Monday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu who described the meeting as fruitful and productive dismissed the rumour of a rift with the president as ‘fake news.’

The rumour mill have been churning out news of a rift, which many say have left the former Lagos State Governor sidelined in the scheme of things both within the party and the the All Progressive Congresses (APC) led government.

Basking in the euphoria of the meeting, Tinubu said “I just met with the president. Our discussion was fruitful, productive and it was about the country and leadership as a whole. And that got him excited and happy.”

On suggestion that he has been sidelined, he said, “Fake news. I have confidence in this president there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that”.

“But once you create leadership and it is functioning, you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that,” he stated further.

According to him, his decision to keep mute on the state of the nation was deliberate, saying “You know me. I am not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary.”

Tinubu stated that the APC led government is on course as it is focused on issues of development, welfare of Nigerians, adding that “It is not easy to face the challenges and the well that was dug, sinkhole that we inherited. We are sorting that one out actually so few steps we will find happiness and development in the future of our country.”

He however kept sealed lips on the likely re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.