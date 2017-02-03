Allow Buhari Use His Discretion In My Appointment, Onnoghene Begs

As the controversy rages over the confirmation of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghne, he has come out to appeal to Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari exercise his Constitutional powers in deciding his fate as the CJN.

A statement by his Media Aide, Awassam Bassey, on Thursday, Justice Onnoghen admonished Nigerians who are pressuring President to confirm him as the substantive CJN said issuing ultimatum to the president was going too far.

According to him “Honourable Justice Onnoghen believes the president does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociates himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the president”.

While appreciating the sincere the sincerely interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive CJN to oversee the affairs of the Judiciary as the third arm of government, Onnoghen said he believes that “issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the president”.

“The Acting Chief Justice therefore appeals for caution on the issue of the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria as Mr. President goes about his constitutional duties, especially considering the fact that the given time for him to act as Chief Justice of Nigeria has not expired,” Bassey said in the statement.

“In conclusion, the Acting Chief Justice wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and continued prayers while calling on them to back the Federal Government in the fight to make the country a better place for all”.