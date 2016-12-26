Alo, PS Niger Delta Ministry Spends N200 Million Allocation Without Minister’s Approvals

Facts have emerged how the permanent secretary ministry of Niger Delta Mr. William Alo is frustrating the executive of projects in the region as well as the smooth operations of the ministry.

Our corespondent’s investigations revealed that Mr. Alo, who presently runs the ministry as a sole administrator has vowed not to carry the two ministers Pastor Usani Uguru and Prof. Claudius Daramola along in the day to day running of the ministry until he was sure they would remain in the ministry as ministers.

It was alleged that Mr. Alo has singlehandedly spent the over N200 million allocation of the Niger Delta Ministry without the knowledge and approvals of the two ministers who over see the affairs of the ministry.

Frontiersnews gathered from sources at the ministry that the permanent secretary has vowed not to deal with the two supervising ministers pending the planned change of cabinet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

One of the sources who spoke to our correspondent, on the condition of anonymity said ” Mr. Alo has not been dealing with the ministers and even some key directors in the ministry. He is running the ministry alone without the approval of the two ministers”.

The source noted that “The over N200 million running cost released for the ministry has vanished and non of the ministers is aware how the money was spent or is been spent. And when he was confronted with why he behaved that way, he was said to have simply told the ministers that he would not have anything to do with them until the president makes his planned changes of ministers.”

The source lamented that “this is really affecting how things are going in the ministry. Projects are not been done and the man really doesn’t care what happened to the projects in the region. It is something that Mr. President needs to know about.”