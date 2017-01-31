Amaechi Appears Before Senate, Pledges FG’s Commitment To Railway Modernisation Project

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi today appeared before the Senate Committee on Land and Transportation, pledging governments commitment to the railway modernisation projects with greater vigour, as captured in the 2017 fiscal estimates.

Amaechi who spoke before the Senator Gbenga Ashafa led committee, informed lawmakers that “my ministry is pursuing the implementation of governments policy in the land transport sub sector in Nigeria as it relates with ECOWAS, for compliance on international protocol and conventions”.

Senator Ashafa, in his welcome address affirmed the resolve of his committee to provide the required support to the executive, in a bid to ensure the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s dream for better land transport system.

He however assured that his committee will painstakingly review the budget estimate to curb waste and improve government efficiency.

The budget before the committee captures expenditures relating to completion of the Kano-Kaduna segment phase 3 of Lagos-kano rail line, and Calabar-Portharcourt, with extension to Onne Deep sea port segment of Calabar coastal rail line.?