Ambode, Pedro, Falana, Others Storm Afrika Shrine For Fela

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday evening, hosted a well attended special Lagos Jump event, at the New Afrika Shrine, to round off Felabration 2017 in honour of the 79th posthumous birthday of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The Governor, who had earlier in the day unveiled an effigy of the late Afrobeat legend erected at the Allen Avenue Roundabout, led top officials of the State Government and other special guests of honour to grace the Special Lagos Jump to climax the 2017 Felabration.

Giving an opening remark, Fela’s daughter, Yeni Kuti thanked the Lagos State Government for supporting this year’s edition of the event, saying that it was an honour done to the entire Fela family.

She specifically thanked Governor Ambode for personally gracing the Special Lagos Jump at the Afrika Shrine, noting that he was the first sitting Governor to do so in official capacity.

“I sent the Governor an email requesting for support for Felabration 2017 and he responded immediately. I was shocked. I met him (Governor) for the first time two weeks ago, but he has proved that he is an action Governor,” she said.

Also speaking, Afrobeat star and son of the late icon, Femi Kuti thanked the Governor for the honour done to the family, just as he urged him to continue the developmental strides and purposeful leadership in the State.

“Your Excellency, we wish you good governance, we wish you prosperity in your leadership and we do hope this State can be satisfactory to all citizens because I believe that is your ambition,” Femi said.

The Guinness Book of Records holder, who got a standing ovation for his dexterity on the saxophone, thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs as well as a special rendition of Fela’s hit song “Water No Get Enemy”, to the excitement of the guests.

He also invited the Governor and members of the top table to the floor to try out some dance steps.

Other artistes who performed include the Osinachi crooner, Humblesmith, Nneka, Fela’s youngest son, Seun, among others.

Among those who graced the event include Senator Olamilekan Adeola, ace movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, lawyer and rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro, Professor Pat Utomi, Managing Director, Terra Kulture, Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, among other dignitaries.