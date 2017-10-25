Amosun Moves To Remodel Ransome-Kutis’ Abeokuta Home As Tourist Centre

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has embarked on the reconstruction of the Abeokuta home of the Ransome-Kuti’s into a tourist centre.

While conducting the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed round the building, which is undergoing reconstruction works, on Wednesday, the governor said the gesture was a token of appreciation for the contributions of members of the family.

Amosun in his address shortly after conducting his guests round the building stated that the “contributions of the Ransome-Kutis’ cannot be localised” to Abeokuta alone hence the need to highlight them adding that the Ransome-Kuti Family House is now to be called the Heritage Museum Centre, Abeokuta.

In his address, the minister pledged the Federal Government’s continued partnership in the development of heritage sites in the country.

The family home, along the popular NEPA road, Isabo, is where the Ransome-Kuti’s children including late music icon, Fela, late social activist, late Dr. Beko and former health minister, late Prof. Olikoye were raised.

The state government took up the reconstruction of the house as part of efforts to improve on the state’s tourism potentials and education.

Mohammed stated that the project when completed will also serve as a model to encourage and inspire youth in the country even as he lauded the contributions of the Ransome-Kuti family to the development of the country.