ANAN Voices Displeasure Over Exclusion From FRC

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), weekend formally complained to Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for the exclusion of its representative in the recently reconstituted Financial Reporting Council, (FRC).

President of ANAN, Alhaji Shehu Ladan conveyed the disapproval of the Association to VP Osinbajo when he led a delegation to the latter in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ladan said by the exclusion, government had breached the Act of 2011 setting up the Council when it replaced its representative, Mr Jim Obazee, as Executive Secretary of the Council and replaced him with Mr. Daniel Asapokhai and the appointment of Mr. Adeosun Sulaiman as chairman.

The Council is responsible for setting and promoting compliance with standards for accounting, financial reporting and auditing in Nigeria, under which it created its controversial Code of Corporate Governance, which was suspended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enalema.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had ordered the re-constitution of the Council’s board after Obazee’a exit.

Ladan, however, during his audience with Osinbajo said “We observed sir, that in the appointments, ANAN was excluded. The two appointees are members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), which is not, with due respect, in conformity with the the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria Act, 2011.

“Section 2(2) (a) and (e) of the FRC Act made provisions for the appointment of the Chairman and Executive Secretary respectively. Section 3(2) (b) of the Act went further to provide as follows:

“Provided that in appointing the Chairman and the Executive Secretary, due cognizance shall be taken to ensure fair representation of accounting bodies established by Acts of National Assembly.”

The ANAN President further told the Vice President that the two professional accountancy bodies in Nigeria established by law are ICAN and ANAN, hence the two positions should be rotated between the two bodies for balancing.

He explained that in the dissolved board, Haji Maryam Ladi Ibrahim, FCNA of ANAN was chairman, while Obazee of ICAN was the executive secretary.

Ladan told Osinbajo, “It is only fair, Your Excellency, that the Executive Secretary position goes to ANAN this time. It is in the light of this that we forwarded the name of Dr. Nurudeen Abba Abdullahi, as our nominee for the position of Executive Secretary.

“It will serve the interest of justice and further good corporate governance in the system if the provision of the Financial Reporting Council Act is adhered to in the appointment of chairman and executive secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Nigeria.”

Other issues of concern the association presented include that Grade Level 10 be entry point into civil service for holders of ANAN membership certificate as approved by the National Council of Establishments at its 33rd meeting in Jos, in 2008.

He said the approval was yet to be given executive ratification and urged the Federal Government to ensure its members are not discriminated against, adding “This is to say that ANAN should be placed on Grace Level 10 at the point of entry in the public service just like their counterparts in other professions. ANAN members already in service, whose grade is below Grade Level 10 should be upgraded to a minimum of Grade Level 10.”

Ladan also used the occasion to extend invitation to the 2017 National Conference of ANAN to Osinbajo as guest of honour on October 9-12.

Osinbajo in his remarks did not respond directly respond to the complaints of the Council

urged financial institutions to uphold a high level of integrity and forthrightness in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, financial institutions have a crucial role to play in helping the Buhari’s administration to fight corruption, as well as in improving the country’s economy.

He added that, as a financial body, ANAN should call out individuals who are allegedly tied to some levels of financial crimes to step down from their positions, so as to help curb corruption in the financial sector.

“The level of integrity that we expect is not necessarily what we are seeing, especially in respect to financial statements and all of that,” he said.

Osinbajo also commended the association for the important roles it has played in regulating the country’s financial sector since it was incorporated in 1979, adding that a high level of integrity by financial institutions would help improve the lives of citizens.